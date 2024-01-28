Pancakes are a versatile dish that can be eaten for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. They can be prepared with a variety of ingredients, both sweet and savory.

Try this recipe from the Tabloid of Volyn website and see that pancakes made from one ingredient can be not only satisfying but also delicious.

Ingredients:

150 g of red lentils

300 ml of water

Salt to taste

Spices to taste (e.g. black pepper, turmeric, paprika)

Preparation:

Soak the lentils in cold water for 3 hours. Drain the water, rinse the lentils, and put them in a blender. Add salt and spices to taste. Blend the lentils in a blender until smooth. Heat a non-stick frying pan. Put a small portion of the lentil mixture on the frying pan and spread it in a thin layer. Fry the pancake on both sides until golden brown. Repeat steps 6-7 with the rest of the lentil mixture.

Serving:

Red lentil pancakes can be eaten as an independent dish or used as a base for rolls stuffed with meat, vegetables, or cheese.

Ideas for filling:

Avocado spread

Cherry tomato and garlic

Feta cheese and herbs

Fried mushrooms

Stewed meat

Benefits of red lentil pancakes:

Low in calories

Gluten-free

Rich in protein and fiber

Quick and easy to prepare

