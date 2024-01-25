Turkish coffee is a traditional method of making coffee that originated in the Middle East. It is known for its rich taste and aroma.

Making Turkish coffee does not require any special skills, but there are a few secrets that will help you make the perfect drink, UNIAN writes.

Ingredients:

Ground coffee: 2-3 teaspoons per serving.

Water: 1 serving of coffee (about 100-150 ml).

Sugar (to taste).

Instructions:

The first step in making Turkish coffee is to choose high-quality coffee. It is important to use freshly ground beans, as this will add richness and flavor to the drink. You can order coffee from specialized coffee shops or grind it yourself before brewing.

Fill the cezve with water in the amount of one serving. To this water, add coffee beans and sugar to taste. It is important to mix the coffee and water thoroughly before stirring to create a thick coffee mixture.

Now you can put the cezve on low heat. It is important to heat it slowly and without interruption, adjusting the temperature. Do not allow it to boil, as this may affect the taste of the drink.

As the coffee heats up, you will notice a foam forming on the surface of the coffee. This foam should be handled carefully and not mixed with the main coffee mixture. Once the foam has risen to the top of the cezve, stop brewing.

Turkish coffee is served in special small cups called finjans. When serving, it is important not to stir the deposited coffee grounds in the cup. The coffee should have a nice layer of grounds at the bottom of the cup, and the surface can be decorated with spices such as cinnamon or cardamom.

Secrets for the best flavor:

Use quality coffee. Choosing high-quality roasted beans is the main secret to achieving a rich flavor.

Choosing high-quality roasted beans is the main secret to achieving a rich flavor. Avoid boiling. During brewing, it is important to control the temperature to prevent boiling, which can degrade the flavor of the coffee.

Additional tips:

For Turkish coffee, it is better to use medium-ground coffee.

If you like strong coffee, you can increase the amount of coffee in the recipe.

If you like your coffee sweet, you can add more sugar.

We hope these tips will help you make the perfect Turkish coffee.

