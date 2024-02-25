Do your kids ask you to make them some goodies? How about flavored sausages in dough? The dish is quite easy to prepare and will take you only 30 minutes.

The recipe was shared by Shuba magazine. The highlight of this dish is that it uses ready-made puff pastry, which makes the dish light and crispy. You just need to wrap the sausages in this dough and bake them in the oven.

Ingredients:

Puff pastry - 500 g.

Wheat flour - 1 tbsp.

Chicken egg - 1 pc.

Milk sausages - 16 pcs.

Salt - to taste

A bunch of parsley.

Preparation:

Roll out the dough to a rectangular shape (48×32 cm). Cut into small rectangles into 16 equal pieces.

Brush one end of the rectangle with a beaten egg and place a sausage on the other end. Add a little salt and parsley.

Wrap the sausage in the dough.

Put the sausages in the dough in the refrigerator for 20 minutes. Make cuts in the top when the dough is frozen.

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees.

Brush the top of the dough with a beaten egg and bake the dish for 25-30 minutes or until the dough is golden and crispy.

Remove from the oven, let cool slightly and serve.

Do not hesitate, try this recipe today and your family will be delighted. Enjoy!

