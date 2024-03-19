How to prevent ice from freezing in the freezer: a life hack with baking soda

Ice build-up in the freezer is a common problem that not only takes up usable space, but also causes the refrigerator to consume more electricity. However, there are effective ways to counteract this phenomenon with common household products.

A baking soda solution can be a real lifesaver in the fight against frost. Its use will avoid rapid moisture deposition and the formation of thick layers of ice on the walls of the freezer. Telegraph writes about it.

Here's how to use baking soda:

First, defrost the freezer completely. Put 1-2 tablespoons of baking soda on a damp cloth and wipe all the inside walls thoroughly. It is important to avoid getting baking soda on the rubber seals, as this can damage them.

Thanks to the protective effect of baking soda, moisture will not settle on the walls as quickly, and it will be easier to remove it when defrosting the next time. In addition, this product will also help to get rid of unpleasant odors in the refrigerator.

As an alternative to baking soda, you can use vegetable oil or glycerin. Simply put a few drops of the liquid of your choice on a damp cloth and wipe the inside of the freezer with it.

To prevent ice formation more effectively, you should also follow a few additional tips:

- Don't place your fridge too close to heat sources, such as a stove or dishwasher, as this causes the freezer to use more energy.

- Leave enough space between the refrigerator and the wall for proper air circulation.

- Try not to leave the freezer door open for a long time, as this allows warm air to get inside.

- Allow food to cool down to room temperature before freezing, as condensation from hot foods turns to ice.

- Regularly check the condition of the door seals and replace them in case of damage in a timely manner to prevent warm air from getting inside.

