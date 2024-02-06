How to brew and drink coffee properly so that it promotes weight loss

Who among us does not dream of a slim figure without extra pounds? Coffee can be your faithful ally in this endeavor. Coffee is only one of the tools for weight loss. To achieve a sustainable result, it is also important to follow a healthy diet and regular exercise.

British scientists have proven that coffee stimulates the conversion of white adipose tissue into brown, burned to generate heat, writes TSN.

Here are some tips on how to drink coffee properly to speed up your metabolism and lose weight faster.

1. Do not drink coffee on an empty stomach. It can adversely affect your stomach. It is better to drink coffee after meals to activate your metabolism and burn more calories.

2. Drink coffee before physical activity. Caffeine will boost your energy levels and help you burn more calories during your workout.

3. Drink black coffee. Coffee drinks with sugar and milk can contain a lot of calories. It is better to drink black coffee for weight loss, you can add some honey or skim milk.

4. Don't drink too much coffee. Caffeine can cause anxiety, insomnia and other health problems. Two to three cups of coffee a day is enough.

5. Add spices. Add cinnamon, ginger or cardamom to your coffee. These spices also help to boost your metabolism.

Warning: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnoses and other medical advice, consult your doctor.

