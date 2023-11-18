How to brew coffee in a cup in 2 minutes
No morning is complete without coffee. Fragrant, tasty, and invigorating. There are many ways to make it. Some people prefer brewed coffee from a coffee machine or a Turkish coffee pot, while others choose instant coffee. The main thing is not to spend a lot of time preparing your favorite drink in the morning. Let's take a look at a quick way to brew delicious coffee right in the cup. It only takes a few minutes, and your flavorful drink is ready.
How to brew coffee in a cup to make it delicious:
- The proportions of coffee and water. First, take medium-ground coffee as coarse grinds are for the coffee machine and fine grinds are for the Turkish coffee pot. For a mild drink, respectively, 1 gram of coffee needs 20 grams of water, and for a strong flavor, 15 grams.
- The shape of the cup. It is important for making a delicious drink. Choose a medium-sized cup so that the water does not cool down quickly.
- The water temperature should be hot but not boiling, around 95 degrees.
- Brewing time depends on the shape of the cup. In a wide and low cup, coffee will brew faster than in a narrow and tall cup. It usually takes 2-4 minutes.
- Steeping coffee. Allow the drink to stand some time to fully develop its aroma and flavor.
- Adding cream and sugar. It is better to add these ingredients after brewing coffee to make the drink even more delicious.
