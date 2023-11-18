How to brew coffee in a cup in 2 minutes

No morning is complete without coffee. Fragrant, tasty, and invigorating. There are many ways to make it. Some people prefer brewed coffee from a coffee machine or a Turkish coffee pot, while others choose instant coffee. The main thing is not to spend a lot of time preparing your favorite drink in the morning. Let's take a look at a quick way to brew delicious coffee right in the cup. It only takes a few minutes, and your flavorful drink is ready.

How to brew coffee in a cup to make it delicious:

The proportions of coffee and water. First, take medium-ground coffee as coarse grinds are for the coffee machine and fine grinds are for the Turkish coffee pot. For a mild drink, respectively, 1 gram of coffee needs 20 grams of water, and for a strong flavor, 15 grams. The shape of the cup. It is important for making a delicious drink. Choose a medium-sized cup so that the water does not cool down quickly. The water temperature should be hot but not boiling, around 95 degrees. Brewing time depends on the shape of the cup. In a wide and low cup, coffee will brew faster than in a narrow and tall cup. It usually takes 2-4 minutes. Steeping coffee. Allow the drink to stand some time to fully develop its aroma and flavor. Adding cream and sugar. It is better to add these ingredients after brewing coffee to make the drink even more delicious.

