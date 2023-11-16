How to choose the right hairstyle for your face shape: simple tips

Face shape is one of the most important factors when choosing a haircut. The right haircut can emphasize your advantages and hide your disadvantages.

Latest Hairstyles has provided tips on how to determine your face type and how to choose the right hairstyle for this type.

It is noted that any haircut is suitable for women with an oval face (or diamond shape). However, to emphasize your natural beauty, you can choose a haircut with asymmetrical bangs or "torn" edges.

A round face has soft contours, so haircuts that give it a visual elongation are suitable for it. These can be haircuts with clear lines, such as straight bangs or a bob with straight edges. You can also choose a haircut with graduation, which will add volume to the hair on top of the head.

A long face (rectangular) has elongated contours, so haircuts that give it a visual roundness are suitable for it. These can be haircuts with voluminous sides, such as a bob or a bob with layers. You can also choose a haircut with bangs that will cover your forehead.

A triangular face (or heart-shaped) - when a woman has a wide forehead and a narrow chin - requires a hairstyle that will add volume to the lower part of the face. These can be haircuts with asymmetrical edges, such as a bob with elongated front strands. You can also choose a haircut with bangs that will cover your forehead.

In addition to your face shape, other factors such as your hair type, hair texture, and personal style should be considered when choosing a haircut.

If you have thin hair, you'll want to choose haircuts that add volume to your hair. These can be haircuts with asymmetrical edges, such as a bob with elongated oblique bangs. You can also choose a graduated haircut that will add volume to your hair along the entire length.

If you have thick hair, then you will need haircuts that will help you cope with the volume. These can be haircuts with straight edges, such as a straight bob or a bob. You can also choose a haircut with asymmetrical edges that will add texture to your hair.

When choosing a haircut, it is also important to consider your personal style. If you want to look elegant, then straight-edged haircuts will suit you. If you want to look daring, then haircuts with asymmetrical edges or graduated edges will suit you.

A consultation with a professional hairdresser will help you choose a haircut that will suit you perfectly.

