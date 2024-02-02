How to choose the right cat food: nutrition tips

Anyone who has had a cat knows that these animals are very picky eaters. They can only eat what they like, and if they don't like something, they simply won't eat it. This makes many cat owners puzzle over how to choose the right food for their pets.

If we treat cats as family members, we realize that their food is as important as our children's: consistency and balance. Cats should be fed a little bit several times a day, and the food should be varied, but taking into account the specifics of the cat's body, kp.ua writes.

The specificity is that cats, as former predators, receive nutrients only from animal products. Vegetarian cats do not exist in nature. But our furry predators cannot live on meat alone: their "prey" must contain:

a lot of proteins

a moderate amount of fat;

a minimum amount of carbohydrates;

nutrients (vitamins, minerals, fatty acids and amino acids).

Plus, of course, a sufficient amount of water.

Which cat food is better: dry or wet?

The answer to this question will be given by your veterinarian: it all depends on the cat's age, characteristics, and health status. Food for elderly cats is significantly different from food for kittens, pregnant cats eat differently than sterilized cats, etc.

In general, cat food is divided into three types:

Dry food . They contain 4-10% water, do not require preliminary preparation, and are the most economical. However, dry food can be harmful to cats with kidney or urinary tract problems.

. They contain 4-10% water, do not require preliminary preparation, and are the most economical. However, dry food can be harmful to cats with kidney or urinary tract problems. Semi-moist food . They contain about 30% water, have a more pleasant smell and taste than dry food, and are better absorbed by the body. However, semi-moist foods can also be harmful to cats with kidney problems.

. They contain about 30% water, have a more pleasant smell and taste than dry food, and are better absorbed by the body. However, semi-moist foods can also be harmful to cats with kidney problems. Canned food. They contain at least 75% water, are high in protein and fat, and are well absorbed by the body. However, canned foods are the most expensive and can cause obesity in cats.

What to avoid in cat food?

Veterinarians do not recommend feeding cats scraps from the human table. Our food may contain substances that are harmful to the cat's body. For example, cats do not tolerate onions, garlic, chocolate, legumes, and raw meat.

How to choose cat food?

When choosing cat food, you should consider the following factors:

Age of the cat. Special foods are available for kittens, elderly cats, sterilized cats, and cats with special needs.

of the cat. Special foods are available for kittens, elderly cats, sterilized cats, and cats with special needs. The health condition . If your cat has kidney, urinary tract, or gastrointestinal problems, you need to choose a food that meets its needs.

. If your cat has kidney, urinary tract, or gastrointestinal problems, you need to choose a food that meets its needs. Taste preferences of the cat. Many cats have their food preferences. Therefore, if you want your cat to eat with pleasure, choose the food that he likes.

Where to buy cat food?

You can buy cat food in pet stores, veterinary pharmacies, and online stores. In pet stores, you can see food from different manufacturers and choose the one you like. Veterinary pharmacies will help you choose the food that meets your cat's needs. And in online stores, you can compare food prices.

