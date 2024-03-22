Want to enjoy juicy and flavorful carrots from your own garden? No problem: just follow a few simple rules and your table will always be well stocked with this healthy vegetable.

By following these simple rules shared on noviydoctor.com, you can grow a rich harvest of juicy and flavorful carrots.

1. Right sowing time

Carrots should be sown in warm and calm weather when the soil warms up to +5°C. The best time for this is the end of April-beginning of May.

2. Location and soil

Carrots like sunny locations and loose, well-fertilized soil. Avoid areas where parsley, celery, or dill have previously grown.

3. Soil preparation

Before sowing, add humus, wood ash, and bone meal to the soil. This will provide the carrots with the necessary nutrients.

4. Sowing

Make 2-3 cm deep furrows in the bed at a distance of 5-6 cm from each other. Spread the seeds evenly into the furrows and sprinkle with soil.

5. Crop care

Water the carrots regularly, especially during the germination period. Pinch the seedlings so that there is a distance of 3-4 cm between the plants.

6. Weed and pest control

Weed the beds regularly. Use natural insecticides to protect against pests.

7. Harvesting

Carrots can be harvested 90-120 days after sowing, depending on the variety.

