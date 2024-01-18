How to plant small seeds correctly: a life-simplifying life-saving life saver

Sowing small seeds for seedlings can be quite a challenge. The seeds of flowers such as petunia, velvet and ageratum are often smaller than a poppy seed and are easy to miss.

To simplify this process, you can use a simple method, which is suggested by experienced gardeners. After a few days, the napkin will decompose, and the seeds will sprout into the soil, writes ukr.media.

What you need:

Paper white napkin

Soil for seedlings

Film, lid or glass

Manganese (optional)

Instructions:

Cut the napkin into pieces the size of the container you will be sowing the seeds in. Place the tissue in the container and tamp it down. Pour the seeds onto the cloth. Moisten the seeds with a sprayer. Cover the container with foil, a lid or glass. Place the container in a warm place.

Some nuances:

Before use, the napkin should be torn into two layers, so that it becomes even thinner.

Seeds should be sown at a distance of 1-2 cm from each other.

Moisten the seeds very carefully so as not to whip them into a clump.

If you want to prevent the development of fungal diseases, add a little manganese to the water for irrigation.

