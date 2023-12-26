Meat is a valuable food product that contains a lot of protein, vitamins, and minerals. To preserve its beneficial properties and taste, it is important to defrost it properly.

TSN writes about this.

Wrong ways to defrost meat

Nutrition experts recommend avoiding the following methods of defrosting meat:

Defrosting at room temperature. This method is the most common, but it is also the most dangerous. When defrosting at room temperature, the outside of the meat heats up faster than the inside. This creates favorable conditions for the growth of bacteria that can cause food poisoning.

Defrosting in hot water. This method is also not safe as it can lead to the formation of dangerous bacteria. In addition, meat thawed in hot water can become tough and dry.

The right way to defrost meat

The safest way to defrost meat is to defrost it in the refrigerator. To do this, place the bag of meat on a plate at the bottom of the refrigerator. The defrosting time will depend on the type of meat. Minced meat will defrost in a day, and large pieces of meat - in two days.

You can also defrost meat in the microwave, but you need to follow certain rules:

Defrost the meat using the "defrost" function.

Do not defrost the meat completely, but only to the point where it can be easily sliced or separated from the bone.

Storing thawed meat

Thawed meat can be stored in the refrigerator for 4-5 days. The storage temperature should not exceed 5 degrees.

By following these recommendations, you can defrost meat properly and safely so that it retains its beneficial properties and taste.

Here are some additional tips to help you defrost meat properly:

If you are defrosting meat in the refrigerator and not in the microwave, it is better to take it out of the freezer overnight. This way, it will defrost slowly and evenly.

If you are defrosting meat in the microwave, remember to remove it from the packaging. This will allow the microwave to distribute the heat evenly.

Thawed meat can be used for cooking any kind of meal.

