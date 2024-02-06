How to properly propagate dracaena by cuttings: rules for care

Do you want your dracaena to grow into a whole greenhouse? No problem: this beauty is easy to propagate at home, and you don't need any special knowledge or sophisticated devices.

It is better to use young shoots for cuttings. Before planting the cuttings, you can treat them with a root stimulant. Cuttings root better in a warm and bright place. Do not overfill the cuttings so that they do not rot, advises the Nature channel.

One of the easiest ways to propagate dracaena is with an apical cutting.

What you will need:

A sharp knife

Dracaena

Potting soil for indoor plants

Water

How to propagate dracaena from an apical cutting:

Take a sharp knife and cut off the top of one or more dracaena shoots closer to the leaves. Make the cut oblique. Plant the cutting in the ground as shown in the video. Water the freshly planted cuttings well.

After a while, your cuttings will take root and produce new shoots.

