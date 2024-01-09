How to properly ventilate a room in winter: simple rules

Ventilation is especially important in winter, as fresh air helps to boost immunity and reduce the risk of illness. However, if you do it wrong, you can harm your health.

Daily video

About this writes Ukr.media.

Read also: Means that will make your home always smells fresh

What you can not do

Do not set the window in the microventilation mode. In this case, cold air will enter the room slowly but constantly, which can lead to hypothermia.

Do not ventilate the room for too long. If you open the window for an hour or more, the temperature in the room can drop so much that you risk catching a cold.

What to do

Ventilate the room two or three times a day for 10-15 minutes. This is enough time for fresh air to replace the old air, but not to cause hypothermia.

If there is a sick person in the room, ventilate it more often. In this case, the frequency of ventilation can be increased to four times a day, and the duration - up to 5-7 minutes.

Recall, we have already written how to properly ventilate the house in winter.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !