Laundry detergent capsules are a convenient and effective tool that saves time and space in the bathroom. However, in order to get the desired result, it is important to know how to use these products correctly.

This is what ukr.media writes about. Always read the manufacturer's instructions to get the best results from your laundry. If you are washing clothes with colorful prints, choose capsules for colored clothes, for clothes with dark colors, choose capsules for dark clothes, and if you are washing clothes made of sensitive fabrics, choose capsules for delicate fabrics.

Advantages of laundry detergent capsules

Ease of use: no need to measure out the amount of powder or rinse aid.

Economical: one capsule is enough for 6 kilograms of laundry.

Safety: the capsules contain a minimum amount of chemicals, so they are harmless to the skin.

Disadvantages of laundry detergent capsules

Not suitable for hand washing.

It is necessary to follow the manufacturer's instructions to ensure that the capsule shell is completely dissolved.

How to use detergent capsules correctly

Remove the capsule from the box with dry hands. Moisture can dissolve the capsules. Place the capsule in an empty drum in the washing machine. Do not place it directly on the laundry. Load the laundry into the drum. Do not overload the machine to ensure effective washing. If the capsule does not contain fabric softener, add it to the special compartment of the washing machine. Select the wash cycle and start the machine.

