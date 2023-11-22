It is well known that the most important step in caring for a plant is to provide enough water to maintain its health. However, plant owners often make a common mistake, overwatering, which can lead to the development of root rot. This is especially true for indoor plants, where excess water is often not removed, and the plant is in a state of constant soaking.

Daily video

Hlavred writes about this.

Fortunately, gardening experts have developed an easy way to avoid overwatering by using ice cubes. Adding a few ice cubes to the soil of indoor plants can provide the necessary moisture as they melt slowly over time.

See also: Six plants that eliminate all bad odors in the kitchen

Not only does this method save time by avoiding the need for manual watering, but it also minimizes the risk of watering cans leaking and can reduce water consumption. Experts from Our Houseplants confirm that "this ice cube trick can help save on water bills by preventing over-watering and protecting the roots from excessive soaking, which can lead to rot."

Earlier, we wrote about which houseplants attract prosperity.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!