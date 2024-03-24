How to clean your laptop to avoid damage: useful tips

Dust accumulation inside a laptop can lead to serious problems such as overheating, malfunctioning, and even breakage. Regular cleaning will help you avoid these problems and extend the life of your device.

Daily video

If you want to be sure of a high-quality result, you can contact a service. But a thorough cleaning on your own is no worse and will save you money. TSN writes about this.

Here's what you need for cleaning:

Microfiber cloth

Cotton swabs

Toothpick

Screen cleaner

Foam for cleaning electronics

Stiff bristle brush

Antistatic gloves

Cleaning instructions:

Turn off the notebook and unplug it. Turn the notebook over and shake it gently to remove dust from under the keyboard. Dampen the soft part of a cotton swab with a keyboard or screen cleaner and wipe the space between the keys. Use a toothpick to remove any visible dirt. Use a can of compressed air to blow dust out of the air vents. Wipe the notebook case with a damp cloth and foam.

How often do I need to clean my notebook?

The frequency of cleaning depends on how often you use your notebook. If you use it daily for 5 hours or more, it is recommended that you clean it every three months.

Signs that your laptop needs cleaning:

Overheating

Noisy operation of the cooler

Unusual noises such as grunting, whistling, or crunching

Decreased performance

Spontaneous rebooting

Problems with the screen

Read also: How to clean your laptop display without damaging it

Signs that your laptop is about to crash:

The hard disk is running slower or "grinding"

Loud noise from the cooler

Spontaneous rebooting

Strange sounds when turning on/off

Color changes on the screen

Decreased performance

Problems with the Internet

If you notice any of these signs, we recommend that you contact a service center immediately.

Additional tips:

Do not use a vacuum cleaner to clean your notebook, as this may damage it.

Do not use water or other liquids to clean your notebook.

Be careful when cleaning the keyboard to avoid damaging the keys.

If you're not confident in your abilities, it's best to let professionals clean your laptop.

As a reminder, we have already written about how to extend the life of a laptop.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!