Harvesting in the fall is only half the battle. It is very important to preserve it in the winter.

Beets are a vegetable that has a long shelf life. Under the right conditions, it can be stored for up to 6-12 months. There are different ways to do this: using boxes with sand or clay, bags, etc.

How to store beets in the cellar or basement

This method is the most common. The beets must be thoroughly cleaned of soil and debris, and the tails and roots must be cut off. Then the beets should be placed in boxes or on shelves and covered with sand or sawdust, which will help prevent spoilage.

Another way to store beets in the cellar is to use ordinary plastic bags in which to put the roots dried from the ground. It is important to cut off the tops of the beets, leaving a stump of 1-1.5 cm.

Choose only vegetables without signs of damage and put them in bags of several pieces. When the bag is full, let the air out of it (the most convenient way to do this is with a vacuum cleaner). Then tie the bags and hang them in the basement or cellar.

Store beets in the refrigerator

Beets can be stored in the refrigerator in plastic bags, containers, paper, or foil. However, the shelf life of beets in the refrigerator will be much shorter than in the cellar or basement, about 2 months.

How to store beets in the freezer

Beets can be frozen. To do this, they must be peeled, cut into cubes or cubes, and frozen in containers or bags. Frozen beets can be stored for up to 1 year.

Here are some tips to help you keep beets for as long as possible:

Choose medium-sized beets that are free of damage and blemishes. Do not store beets with other vegetables that emit ethylene gas, such as apples, bananas, or pears. Ethylene can accelerate the spoilage of beets. Check the beets regularly for damage. If you notice any damage, remove it.

