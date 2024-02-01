How to store food in the refrigerator: what is the '2-hour rule'?

BLOG

We are used to paying a lot of attention to how to choose quality food and how to cook it, but to maintain our health and prevent food poisoning, knowledge of proper food storage is essential. This applies to both the refrigerator and the regular kitchen cabinet. Keeping food refrigerated at the proper temperature is one of the best ways to prevent or slow the growth of bacteria such as Salmonella, E. coli, and C. Botulinum (the causative agent of botulism).

1. Refrigerate or freeze perishable foods immediately. Follow the "two-hour rule." Never allow meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, or other foods that need to be refrigerated to remain at room temperature for more than two hours. This also applies to takeout food.

2. Maintain the proper temperature of the appliances. Keep the temperature in the refrigerator at least 4°C. The freezer temperature should be -18°C.

3. Check the storage instructions on the labels. Many foods, except meat, vegetables, and dairy products, must be kept cold.

4. Use ready-to-eat foods as soon as possible. The longer they are stored in the refrigerator, the more likely Listeria, a bacterium that causes foodborne illness, can grow, especially if the temperature in the refrigerator is above 4°C.

5. Be aware of spoiled food. You should not regret discarded food, do not turn yourself into a garbage dump and a place for the development of pathogenic flora.6. Wash your hands, surfaces and food, separate raw foods from ready-to-eat foods and cook until ready to eat.

7. Wash the refrigerator regularly and wipe up spills immediately. This helps reduce the growth of listeria bacteria.

8. Keep foods sealed. Store refrigerated foods in closed containers or resealable storage bags and check leftovers daily for spoilage. Store eggs in cartons in the refrigerator itself, not on the door where the temperature is higher. If your power goes out, keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed for as long as possible. Your refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours if it is not open.

9. Store packages of raw meat, poultry, and fish in a separate plastic bag, bowl, or pot on the lowest shelf of the refrigerator, as the bottom shelf is usually the coldest. Eat fresh meat, poultry, and fish within a few days. Throw away meat, poultry, or fish that has a foreign odor, a sticky or slimy surface, or possibly discolored.

10. Store food in crisper containers in the refrigerator. This helps to retain moisture. If possible, store fruits separately from vegetables, as fruits give off ethylene gas, which can shorten the shelf life.