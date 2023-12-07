Mandarins are considered to be the main fruit of the New Year. Ukr.Media will tell you how to keep them fresh and appetizing for at least a couple of weeks.

The easiest way is to store tangerines in the refrigerator. However, this will not help if you do not take into account a few important rules.

In general, it is optimal to store tangerines in the basement or cellar, where the temperature is about +6 degrees. This is slightly higher than in a regular refrigerator, with a constant humidity of about 85-90%.

Given the lack of a cellar for many tangerine lovers, the refrigerator remains the most convenient option.

If you decide to store tangerines in the refrigerator:

Remove the fruit from the plastic bag

Tangerines need access to air to prevent mold growth.

Rub with vegetable oil

Protects the rind from drying out and unpleasant odors.

Do not cut the branches and leaves

If you bought tangerines with branches, do not cut them: tangerines will lay longer.

Avoid bananas and apples in the neighborhood

They release ethylene, which helps the fruit ripen, which is bad for tangerines.

Wash before consumption

Citruses are treated with sulfur compounds, so they must be washed before consumption.

If you follow these rules and choose quality tangerines, they will stay fresh in the refrigerator for two to three weeks. You should periodically check the fruit compartments and throw away spoiled fruits.

