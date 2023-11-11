How to store ketchup and mustard properly

Ketchup and mustard are popular sauces that are widely used in cooking. They have a long shelf life, but it is important to store them properly so that they do not lose their flavor and aroma.

Daily video

These products can be stored at room temperature and do not need to be refrigerated. This was stated by Australian doctor Zac Turner for News.com.au.

Read also: How and where to store pumpkins properly so that they do not spoil

According to him, open ketchup and mustard do not necessarily need to be stored in the refrigerator.

In addition, tomato sauce and similar condiments (barbecue sauce, mustard) should not be kept in a cold room due to their high acidity and processing. If you open the package, pathogens will not develop there for a long time.

Turner advised to read the instructions on the package carefully and follow them. It is also important to keep an eye on the expiration date and not to consume anything that looks suspicious or smells strange.

According to the expert, most often poisoning can occur due to stale cooked meat, dairy products, eggs, seafood, and prepared foods.

Discover four ways to preserve lemons for a long time so that they don't bloom and are not wasted.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!