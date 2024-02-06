How to cook frozen shrimp for a rich flavor

Boiled frozen shrimp is a convenient ingredient for quick and tasty dishes. They can be eaten without additional heat treatment, but knowing a few culinary tricks will help you to reveal their full flavor. Even a beginner can cook delicious shrimp. Shuba writes about it.

Types of shrimp:

Dry frozen: common in Western Europe, preserves maximum flavor and texture.

Glaze: used in Ukraine, makes the product cheaper, but can slightly spoil the taste.

Boiled and frozen vs. raw:

Boiled and frozen shrimp are already cooked, so they can be eaten without further processing.

Raw shrimp need to be cooked.

How to cook boiled and frozen shrimp:

Defrost:

It is best to thaw the shrimp in the refrigerator overnight.

Quick method: rinse under running water or soak in cold water (change the water several times).

Refresh the flavor:

Pour over boiling water or blanch in salted water for 30 seconds.

This step is optional, but it helps to enhance the flavor and aroma of the shrimp.

Additional cooking methods:

Pan-fry: Fry in a pan for a few minutes with oil and spices.

Grill: grill for 2-3 minutes on each side.

Serving:

Eat with sauce, lemon juice or without additives.

Add to salads, pasta, pizza and other dishes.

Remember:

Do not overcook shrimp, otherwise they will become tough.

Use high-quality spices and herbs to emphasize the taste of shrimp.

Don't be afraid to experiment and add shrimp to new recipes.

