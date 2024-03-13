Fried fish with a golden crispy crust and juicy and flavorful inside is a real treat for any gourmet. However, the process of cooking fried fish can be a bit troublesome as hot oil splashes not only make the kitchen dirty but can also be dangerous.

There are a few secrets that will help you cook the perfect fried fish without splashing oil. These secrets were shared by MyTour experts.

How to prepare fish for frying

Preventing oil splatter and ensuring even cooking is a key step in the frying process. After rinsing the fish, let it air dry for 20 minutes or pat dry with paper towels. For more even cooking, make several diagonal cuts all the way to the bone.

Choose a frying pan with high walls



A frying pan with higher walls significantly reduces splattering. It is also important to choose a non-stick pan to prevent the fish from sticking and burning.

Preheat the pan before adding oil

Make sure the pan is well heated before adding oil to prevent the fish from sticking.

Use lemon and salt

Rub the pan with lemon before adding the oil to minimize oil splatter. Add a little salt to the oil before frying to prevent splattering and sticking.

How to fry fish without splattering. Turn the fish only once during frying to prevent it from breaking. Keep the heat moderate when frying fish to achieve even cooking.

Use splatter protection:

For added safety, use a special splatter guard (mesh lid) or stiff cardboard to avoid splashing oil.

Avoid using old oil:

Do not reuse oil that has been used to fry fish more than once to avoid sticking and splattering.

These simple tips will help you prepare delicious, crispy and flavorful fried fish without nasty oil splatter. Enjoy the flavor without the hassle.

