How to fry shrimp in 10 minutes: an easy recipe

How do you prefer shrimp to be cooked? How about frying them in a way that doesn't take much time but adds a touch of flavor to your dish?

Shuba has shared a recipe that will help you cook shrimp in 10 minutes. You will need only five ingredients for cooking, namely:

Shrimp: 450 г.

Unsalted butter: 1/2 tbsp.

Olive oil: 1/2 tbsp. l.

Sea salt: to taste.

Ground black pepper: to taste.

Preparation:

Defrosting:

Take the gray, raw and unpeeled shrimp out of the freezer and place them in a container of cold water for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Cleaning the shrimp:

Start by peeling the shrimp from the head, shell, and guts. Cut off the head, the legs will come off easily. Cut the shell along the back and separate the chitinous plates. Remove the intestinal vein by making a shallow cut along the back. After that, rinse the peeled shrimp in water and pat dry with a paper towel.

Frying process:

Heat a frying pan, add olive oil and butter. Then put the shrimp in the pan and fry over medium-high heat. They should sizzle. Sprinkle with salt and freshly ground pepper. Fry until the shrimp turn pink and the tails turn red (4-5 minutes).

Shrimp should be served immediately or stored in a container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Enjoy!

