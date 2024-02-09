BLOG

High-protein foods, especially plant-based foods, for middle-aged people contribute to a better chance of healthy aging with better physical and psychological health in older age, which is more reliably determined in older women. An analysis of results from the Nurses' Health Study shows this. Researchers assessed for the first time the long-term impact of protein intake in middle age on future health.

The team of researchers found such odds associated with protein intake in middle age for future healthy aging (70-93 years).

For each 3% increase in energy from different sources of bilk:

1.05 (95% CI, 1.01-1.10) for total bilk

1.07 (1.02-1.11) for animal protein

1.14 (1.06-1.23) for dairy bilk

1.38 (1.24-1.54) for vegetable bilk

When analyzing the replacement of food sources of bilk, there were significant positive links with isocaloric replacement of animal or dairy bilk, carbohydrates or fat with vegetable bilk - with an increase in the ratio of chances for healthy aging 1.22-1.58 for each 3% of energy replacement.

Thus, calorie-equivalent replacement of other macronutrients with Roslin bilok was associated with a 20%-60% increase in the chances of absence of physical function limitations. Roslin bilok was also associated with higher odds of good mental health.

The findings of the study are in general agreement with those concerning the consumption of roslin bilok by elderly people, which showed that bilok reduces the risk of weakness. In another study, conducted in Spain, the consumption of herbal bilk was associated with a greater likelihood of achieving healthy aging, which was characterized by changes in functional impairments, self-assessment of health/lifestyle, mental health and use of medical services.

In addition, consumption of animal protein in middle and mature age was associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular death.

The new research confirms the health benefits of bilk, especially of plant-based bilk, for middle-aged people. Bilok is essential for the formation and support of bones and muscles. At the same time, many people do not consume it enough.

DIETARY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR MIDDLE-AGED PEOPLE

People of middle age should adhere to or even slightly exceed the recommended dietary allowance of 0.8 g/kg per day of protein and make vegetable protein a significant component of their daily protein intake.

Researchers note that in the middle age people are "conservative" in eating, that is, they eat familiar, the same and the same products. With age it is important to choose healthy food, which will help to better adapt to the mental, emotional, physical and skeletal changes that occur with aging.

It is not easy to increase the consumption of bilk. You should make a few meals a day with sauerkraut, peas, lentils, tofu, whole grain products, mountains or mushrooms. In addition, vegetable bilok contains a healthy pink and non-dewy cellulose, as well as antioxidants, antisepalant poliphenols and other phytochemicals.

STUDY DETAILS

The analysis was based on prospective data from 48,762 nurses. The researchers identified 3,721 (7.6% of the cohort) of female participants based on lifestyle, demographics and health status. Their average age at the beginning of the study was 48.6 years; 38.6% had a body mass index over 25; 22.9% were chickens.

Healthy aging was defined as the absence of 11 major chronic diseases, good mental health and absence of impairments of cognitive or physical functions.

The average total consumption of protein as a percentage of energy was 18.3% (standard deviation, 3%). Of these, 13.3% were of animal origin, 3.6% were dairy products, and 4.9% were of plant origin.

The total consumption of bilk was positively associated with a higher level of education, physical activity, higher IFT and history of hypertension and hypercholesterolemia. It is also associated with the consumption of carbohydrates, goriches, alcohol and pidsologenic drinks.

According to the authors, the link between protein intake and healthy aging is complex and has not been fully understood.

WHAT DOES BILK CONSUMPTION PROVIDE?

In the research on young people, low consumption of protein was associated with loss of muscle mass. As shown by studying the consumption of animal protein supplements by summer people, the growth of m'yazovoi mass is potentially related to the amino acid composition.

As for the mechanisms, the authors suggest that the activation of the rapamycin complex pathway associated with proteins may play an important role. The activity of this signaling pathway decreases with age. Rapamycin spoluca, which is used to prevent rejection of the transplanted organ, is associated with advanced aging. This signaling pathway in the organism is activated by dietary protein and physical exercise, thus stimulating the synthesis of muscle protein and, probably, improving physical functions.

As for the differential relationship between plant and animal protein in the phenotype of healthy aging, plant protein is associated with favorable levels of important risk factors for cardiometabolic diseases, such as lower LDL cholesterol, lower arterial blood pressure and better sensitivity to insulin, as well as lower levels of prozapal markers.

This study is the first step in assessing the long-term effects of bilk consumption on health in middle age. However, additional research is needed to confirm the results of this study for other population groups and to identify the main mechanisms of the possible associations.