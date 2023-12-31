How to wash bathroom rugs to prevent mold growth

Cleaning your bathroom mats regularly is essential to fighting mold. You should clean them at least once a week.

Mats that stick to the floor cannot circulate air or dry out, and this will create moisture and lead to mold build-up. Check the care tag of the rug before washing it as this will ensure it is properly cleaned, according to Express.co.uk.

Rugs absorb not only moisture and steam but also dust, dirt, and hair. It is extremely important to shake the mat before washing to remove any unwanted debris and avoid clogging washing machines later on.

If the mat has a rubber side, wipe this area with a cloth to remove any visible dirt. Make sure to select a warm cycle, not a hot cycle, when washing in the machine. Washing at high temperatures will cause discoloration.

Use a detergent with a scent and add baking soda. This will help eliminate odors, make colors brighter and reduce bacteria.

Never overload the washing machine. Wash the rug separately and never use other fabrics, such as towels, as there is a risk that bacteria can be transferred from one material to another.

