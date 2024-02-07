How to sow a lawn to look like a picture: useful tips

A thick, green lawn is a real decoration of any household plot. However, growing a real grass carpet takes knowledge and effort. By following our tips, you can create a lawn that will delight you for many years.

Choosing a place:

The lawn needs a lot of sunlight. Choose a site that is exposed to direct sunlight for at least 6 hours during the day.

The area for the lawn should be as flat as possible. Avoid areas with holes and bumps.

Make sure the soil on your site is suitable for grass growth. Loose, drained soils with neutral acidity are best.

Prepare the soil:

Thoroughly dig the soil to a depth of 20-30 cm to break up clods and improve drainage. Remove all weeds, stones and other foreign objects from the soil. Level the soil with a rake and tamp it down with a roller or a thick board. One week before sowing, apply a complex fertilizer to the soil to help the grass grow better.

Sowing the seeds:

The best time to sow your lawn is from May to September, when the soil is warmed to 10-12°C. Follow the instructions on the seed packet to ensure optimal grass density. Spread the seeds evenly over the area by hand or with a seed drill.Lightly incorporate the seeds into the soil 1-2 cm with a rake. Tamp the soil with a roller or board to ensure that the seeds are in contact with the ground.

Crop care:

Water the lawn regularly to keep the soil slightly moist. Apply lawn fertilizer as directed to provide the grass with the necessary nutrients. When the grass has grown to 10-12 cm, make the first mowing, leaving the grass 5-6 cm high.

Protecting the lawn:

Weed regularly to keep weeds from crowding out the grass. If pests or diseases are detected, take appropriate measures to protect them.

By following these simple rules, you can grow a beautiful and healthy lawn that will delight you for years to come.

