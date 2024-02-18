Asters are wonderful flowers that will decorate any area. They can be grown from seeds by following a few simple tips. With proper care, your asters will delight you with their beauty throughout the summer.

By following these simple tips from the noviydoctor website, you can grow strong seedlings of asters from seeds that will delight you with lush flowering.

Seed selection:

Choose fresh seeds from a reputable grower.

Buy seeds from specialist shops or trusted online retailers.

Soil:

Use light and well-drained soil.

You can buy a ready-made seedling mix or prepare it yourself by mixing fine humus with perlite or coconut fiber.

Sowing:

Make small holes in the soil 1-2 cm deep.

Place one seed in each hole, sprinkle with a thin layer of soil and lightly moisten.

Cover the container with plastic wrap or glass until germination.

Germination:

Place the container in a warm and lighted place, but not in direct sunlight.

The optimum temperature for germination is 18-21°C.

Moisten the soil regularly, avoiding drying out or waterlogging.

After germination:

Provide the seedlings with enough light.

Gradually lower the temperature and increase the humidity.

After 2-3 true leaves appear, plant the plants in separate pots or in the garden.

Additional tips:

For better germination, you can soak the seeds in warm water for several hours before sowing.

After picking, pinch the tops of the seedlings to encourage tillering.

Water the asters regularly, but do not overwater.

Feed asters with complex fertilizers 2-3 times per season.

Remove wilted flowers to stimulate flowering.

