Cats and felines are members of our families whom we love and who we must take care of to ensure their health. One of the most common diseases among domestic cats is helminthiasis, even in those that do not have access to the outdoors.

In zaxid.net, we'll tell you how to treat and prevent helminth infection, as well as what to do if your cat or cat shows symptoms.

Helminths in kittens

Kittens' bodies are vulnerable, and worming can lead to serious health problems. Veterinarians recommend preventive deworming according to the following schedule:

At the age of 2 and 4 weeks: the first worming medication. Up to 16 weeks: medications every 2-3 weeks. Up to 6 months: worming every month. From 6 months to a year: every 2-3 months. After one year: deworming is carried out as needed, but at least twice a year.

Symptoms of helminthiasis in cats

Infection with helminths can occur through contact with other sick animals or through larvae on people's shoes or clothes. Symptoms of the disease can be asymptomatic or appear at different stages. The main symptoms include:

Helminths in the feces. Vomiting. Problems with stool. Itching near the anus. Changes in appetite. Tearing of the eyes. Bloating in the abdomen. Rapid fatigue. Disorders in growth and development. Apathy. Tousled coat. Yellowing of the mucous membranes. Convulsions.

Worming tablets for cats

If your cat is diagnosed with worms, there are several important things to consider before treatment:

Consult your veterinarian, especially if your cat has digestive problems. All animals in the household should be given worming medication at the same time. The dosage depends on the weight of the animal, so you should follow the instructions. Anthelmintics are available in different forms (tablets, suspensions, drops), choose the one that suits you best.

Preventing worming in cats

In addition to regular deworming, following these rules will also help prevent infection:

Use flea products. Avoid raw fish and meat in the diet. Limit contact with stray animals. Clean the cat's litter box regularly. Disinfect the cat's bed. Clean bowls and hands after contact with the animal. Remove clothes and shoes from the street.

Your cat's health is in your hands. Follow the advice of veterinarians and take regular preventive measures to keep your cat healthy and happy.

