How to realize that mushrooms have spoiled: 5 main signs

Champignons are a popular ingredient used in the preparation of many dishes. However, they do have an expiration date.

Daily video

If you are not sure whether you can eat mushrooms that you bought, pay attention to some signs. About this writes TSN.

Odor

Fresh mushrooms have a characteristic mushroom odor. If mushrooms smell of chemistry, rot or basement dampness, they can not be eaten.

Plaque

If a sticky coating appears on the cap of a mushroom, it should also not be eaten.

Cap

Fresh mushrooms have a dry, pleasant to the touch cap with a uniform color. If the cap is shiny, it means that the mushrooms have started to spoil.

Read also: How to properly dry mushrooms in the oven and where to store them?

Spots

Even the smallest spots on mushrooms are a sign that they are spoiled.

Elasticity

Fresh mushrooms are firm and elastic. If you break a mushroom open, it should be white inside. If the center of the mushroom is dark, it should not be eaten.

How to store mushrooms

It is best to store mushrooms in the refrigerator in an airtight container. This way they can be kept fresh for 3-5 days. If you plan to store mushrooms longer, they can be frozen. To do this, wash the mushrooms thoroughly, dry them and put them in the freezer. Frozen mushrooms can be stored up to 6 months.

Recall, we have already written how to fry mushrooms so that they do not blacken.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !