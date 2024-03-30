How to wash a mosquito net after winter: useful tips from housewives

Dirty nets not only spoil the aesthetic appearance of windows but can also become a source of allergens and insects. Therefore, it is important to clean them regularly. Gazeta.ua writes about it.

How often should mosquito nets be cleaned?

It is recommended to wash mosquito nets at least once a month, and twice a month during the flowering period of plants.

How to properly clean mosquito nets?

Remove screens from windows or doors. For this, you usually need to move special latches. Remove dust, dirt, leaves, insects, and other contaminants from the nets. This can be done manually or with a vacuum cleaner. Soak the nets in a large container of warm water with detergent. Any detergent or liquid soap will do. Leave the nets in the water for 15-20 minutes. Wipe the grids with a soft sponge or brush on both sides. Do not use hard brushes or abrasives to avoid damaging the mesh. Rinse the nets thoroughly with clean water to remove any traces of soap. Leave the nets outside or in a well-ventilated area to dry completely. Before installing the nets in place, check them for damage. If there are small holes, they can be sealed with special tape. If the mesh is badly damaged, it is better to replace it with a new one.

Additional tips:

You can use special products sold in stores to clean mosquito nets.

To make cleaning easier, you can add a little vinegar to the water.

If there are stubborn stains on the nets, they can be pre-treated with a solution of soda or citric acid.

To protect mosquito nets from dirt and dust, you can treat them with a special spray.

