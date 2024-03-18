Unpleasant odors can sometimes appear in the refrigerator. However, they can be easily eliminated by following the basic rule of regular cleaning of this household appliance, both inside and out.

Instead of spending money on expensive store-bought air fresheners, try a surprisingly clever trick with one product that can absorb any unpleasant odors. This is reported by the express edition.

Experts recommend avoiding the use of harsh chemicals when cleaning the refrigerator, as they often have a powerful odor that can pass into food. Instead, it is better to use natural products, such as ordinary vinegar. This method provides deodorization, disinfection, and effective removal of contaminants, ensuring that the refrigerator is thoroughly cleaned without risking food from chemicals.

How to clean the refrigerator?

The natural composition of vinegar guarantees food safety, making it an ideal tool for thoroughly cleaning the refrigeration unit. The cleaning process is simple: just spray vinegar on the shelves and side walls, then wipe with a microfiber cloth.

