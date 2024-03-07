BLOG

Well, finally the spring weather!

Let's continue losing weight, cleansing the lymph, and removing the first block of weight loss.

- bath/sauna/hammam with t' not higher than 80't. On the day of bathing procedures, you need to drink at least 3 liters of alkalizing fluid. On this day, it is better not to eat or, if it is difficult, to eat sour fruits and berries (the most alkaline foods). Alkalizing drinks get the lymph moving, they make you sweat better and run to the toilet;) options:

1. grapefruit juice/orange juice - 1.5 liters per day.

2. water with pH 7.0 and above: any water with citrus juice.

3. strong infusion of rose hips: 200 g of ground fruit to 1 liter of boiling water brewed in a thermos and kept for 24 hours.

4. herbs bitter and diaphoretic herbs in the infusion: immortelle, St. John's wort, fir, shoots and young sprigs of raspberries / currants, root of aira and licorice. licorice is the most active herb in terms of lymphostimulation, it is proven by scientific research of the Department of Lymphology under the direction of Prof. Levin. first time add licorice to the herbal collection of 1 tsp. - it is very active.

My favorite infusion in the bath / sauna: immortelle, peppermint, lemon balm, chamomile, root of aira and licorice, linden, horsetail, thyme. each herb 1 tbsp. for 1.5 liters of boiling water. drink from the morning and during the day until the trip to the bath. I also drink it in the intervals between heating in the bath and cooling with a bucket of ice water:) in addition, drink 2 liters of grapefruit (lemon too, who well tolerates) freesha. Do not eat anything on this day.

• It is obligatory to scrub the body before the bath to open all the pores and sweat well. Take a body brush with you to the sauna and massage the whole body well or take a personal masseur.

• before the bath physical activity as much as possible - long walking, running, swimming, e.g. PA is also very active in moving the lymph.

• after the bath do not eat anything! drink at night sorbents: white clay, psyllium, enterosgel 1 -2 tbsp. per glass of warm water. Maximum sour fruit.

I still do this day cleansing the intestines in different ways before the procedure (lymph resets part of the toxins through the intestines, you need to prepare it) and after at night.

• such a bathing procedure should be once a week.