How to lose weight after 40 years: 5 rules from a nutritionist

After 40, losing weight becomes more difficult because many processes in the body slow down. However, with the right strategy, it is still possible to lose weight and keep it off.

This is what molbuk.ua writes about. With a healthy lifestyle, you can lose weight and improve your overall health.

1. Find out how many calories you need.

Your calorie needs change with age, so you may need fewer calories to maintain your weight than you did in your 20s or 30s.

36-40 years old: With a sedentary lifestyle: 1800-2400 calories With a moderately active lifestyle: 2000-2600 calories With active: 2200-2800 calories

41-45 years old : With a sedentary lifestyle: 1800-2200 calories With moderately active: 2000-2600 calories With active: 2200-2800 calories

:

To lose weight:

Subtract 500-750 calories from your weight maintenance figure.

This will help you lose up to 1 kg per week, which is considered safe and sustainable in the long term.

Don't go below 1200 calories per day to avoid nutrient deficiencies.

2. Give preference to protein.

Protein makes you feel full, which can help you eat less throughout the day.

Recommended daily intake: 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of your body weight.

0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of your body weight. Foods rich in protein: Lean meat, poultry, fish Eggs Dairy products Legumes Nuts and seeds



3. Reduce your carbohydrate intake.

Recommended daily intake: 50-100 grams of net carbohydrates.

50-100 grams of net carbohydrates. Net carbohydrates: total carbohydrates minus grams of fiber.

total carbohydrates minus grams of fiber. Foods with a high carbohydrate content: Cereals Fruits Vegetables.



4. Keep stress under control.

Chronic stress can lead to weight gain.

Ways to deal with stress : Meditation Yoga Physical exercises Walking in nature Communication with loved ones

:

5. Review your workout routine.

Recommended: Strength training 2-3 times a week. Cardio training 3-5 times a week. High-intensity interval training 1-2 times a week.



Remember:

Losing weight is a marathon, not a sprint.

Do not expect instant results.

Focus on healthy eating habits and regular exercise.

Be patient and don't give up.

Additional tips:

Drink plenty of water.

Get enough sleep.

Avoid alcohol and sugar.

Keep a food diary.

Ask a nutritionist for help.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

