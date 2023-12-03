How to choose wine for a party to please everyone: sommelier tips
Choosing wine for a party is not an easy task. Sommelier Ilona Turnanba says that choosing a wine for a party can be a fascinating quest. She provides some useful tips for a successful choice.
Find out your guests' preferences
Try to determine what types of wine your guests like best: red, white, or sparkling. This will allow you to make a shopping list.
Pay attention to the season
Choose wine based on the season. For example, in summer, a fresh white wine or sparkling wine will do, while in winter, a heavier red wine will be best.
Count the number of people
Consider the number of guests, counting about 2-3 glasses for each. You may need more than one bottle.
Set a budget
Set a budget for wine to limit your choices and select options that are affordable.
Food pairings
Consider food pairings if you plan to serve food. A light white wine can go well with seafood, while a red wine can go well with steak or cheese.
Consult a wine expert
If possible, seek the advice of a sommelier to make the right choice.
