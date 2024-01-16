How to choose a foundation to match your skin tone: effective life hacks

Foundation is an important element of makeup that helps to even out skin tone, hide imperfections, and create a natural look. However, in order for the foundation to look perfect, it needs to be properly matched to the skin color.

How to determine skin tone

Before choosing a foundation, you need to determine the skin tone. To do this, look at the veins on your wrist. If they are bluish or lilac in color, then you have a cold undertone. If the veins are green, then you have a warm undertone. If the color of the veins is mixed, then you have a neutral undertone.

How to choose a foundation by undertone

Cold undertone. For a cold undertone, tones with a pink or peach tint are suitable.

Warm undertone. For a warm undertone, tones with a yellow or golden hue are suitable.

Neutral undertone. Beige tones are suitable for a neutral undertone.

How to check the foundation

It is advisable to apply foundation on the face, not on the wrists. To do this, apply the foundation to your cheek and lower cheekbone. Then evaluate the contrast with your neck. If the foundation differs from your skin color by more than two shades, it's not right for you.

How to avoid mistakes when choosing a foundation

Do not use artificial lighting to choose a foundation. It is best to apply foundation in good daylight.

If your skin is prone to rashes, choose a foundation with a cold undertone.

If you are a tanner, you will need a foundation that is one shade darker in summer than in winter.

By choosing the right foundation, you can make your makeup look more natural and flawless.

