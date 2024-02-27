Violets are one of the most beloved houseplants, enchanting with their delicate flowers throughout the year. They are easy to care for, but require proper and regular fertilization.

Did you know that yeast is a great tool for stimulating the growth and flowering of violets? Yeast fertilization is rich in nitrogen, which contributes to the development of green mass and abundant flowering, as well as makes plants stronger and more resistant to adverse conditions, writes prostoway.

How to prepare yeast fertilization:

You will need:

1 tablespoon of dry yeast

10 liters of lukewarm water

30 g of sugar

Instructions:

Dissolve the yeast and sugar in a small amount of lukewarm water. Leave the mixture for 10-15 minutes to activate the yeast. Add the yeast mixture to the warm water and mix well. Leave the fertilizer for 2-3 hours for fermentation. Before watering, dilute the yeast infusion with water in a ratio of 1:10.

How to use yeast fertilizer:

Water violets with yeast infusion once every 2-3 weeks.

Do not use the fertilizer for sick or weakened plants.

Do not allow the yeast infusion to get on the leaves and flowers.

After watering with yeast, it is recommended to rinse the soil with clean water.

Benefits of yeast fertilization:

Stimulates the growth and flowering of violets.

Strengthens the immunity of plants.

Increases resistance to pests and diseases.

It is a safe and affordable fertilizer.

By following these simple tips, you can provide your violets with optimal nutrition and abundant flowering throughout the year.

Important:

Do not overuse yeast fertilization, as it can lead to excessive growth of green mass to the detriment of flowering.

Before using yeast infusion, make sure that the soil in the pot is not waterlogged.

Observe the recommended proportions when preparing and diluting the fertilizer.

Thanks to yeast fertilization, your violets will delight you with lush flowering and a healthy appearance.

