How to prepare your bike for the spring season: three important tips

Spring is the time to take bicycles out of garages and balconies to ride in parks or forests. However, after winter, the iron horse may not look very aesthetically pleasing. So how do you wash it without damaging the details? Telegraph writes about this.

How to get rid of rust on a bike

To remove rust stains, you need to:

Squeeze fresh lemon juice on them.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse these areas thoroughly with water.

Rules for washing your bike

To clean the frame of dirt or dust you will need:

A bucket of water.

A soft sponge.

Neutral detergent.

Start washing from top to bottom – first the frame, then the wheels. Use a toothbrush to clean hard-to-reach places.

Drying after washing

To avoid rust, wipe your bike dry with a microfiber cloth. Be careful when wiping the chain.

By following these simple tips, you can quickly give your iron steed a neat look for spring rides.

