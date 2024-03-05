How to prepare a greenhouse for the new season: useful tips for beginners

Winter is over, and the long-awaited spring has arrived. It's the perfect time to prepare your greenhouse for the new season of growing plants. During the cold months, dirt and pests may have accumulated in it, which must be thoroughly cleaned before planting new seedlings. This is reported by Telegraph.

How to prepare a greenhouse for the new season:

Cleaning the remains of the last harvest. Old leaves can be a source of disease and mold, so they should be burned if signs of damage are visible. Healthy leaves can be added to the compost. Inspection for pests. During the winter, the greenhouse could become a haven for insects, slugs, and other unwanted guests. Carefully inspect all surfaces and get rid of them. Check the condition of the equipment. Make sure that pots, benches, shelves, and other items do not need to be repaired or replaced. Thorough cleaning: Sweeping the floor.

Washing the interior and exterior surfaces of polycarbonate panels.

Cleaning shelves and other surfaces with detergent.

Disinfection of pots, seed trays and tools, followed by drying. Check the water supply system for possible damage during cold weather. Soil preparation: loosening, adding compost and fertilizers.

After carefully completing all these steps, the greenhouse will be ready for planting new seedlings and growing healthy and strong plants.

