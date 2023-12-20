How to prepare your body for a feast: 7 effective tips

New Year's corporate parties are a time of fun and celebration, but they can also lead to hangovers. To avoid the unpleasant consequences of the celebration, you should follow a few simple recommendations.

Follow a proper diet

It is important to eat well the day before a corporate event. This will help the body absorb alcohol better. And in the morning after the party, it's better to have breakfast, even if you don't feel hungry.

Do not mix alcohol

Mixing different alcoholic beverages can lead to a hangover. Therefore, it is better to choose one type of alcohol and drink it throughout the evening.

Drink plenty of water

Alcohol promotes fluid loss from the body. Therefore, it is important to drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.

Don't eat too much

Too much food at a corporate party can lead to the fact that the body cannot digest alcohol. Therefore, it is better to eat in small portions.

Give up cigarettes

Smoking increases the absorption of alcohol in the body. Therefore, it is better to give up cigarettes if you want to avoid a hangover.

Take activated charcoal

Activated charcoal will help remove toxins from the body. Therefore, you can take one tablet of activated charcoal a few hours before the corporate party.

Take a contrast shower

A contrast shower will help to activate blood circulation and improve your well-being. Therefore, you can take a contrast shower in the morning after a corporate event.

Take a vitamin complex

Vitamins will help you recuperate after the celebration. Therefore, you can drink a vitamin complex in the morning after a corporate event.

By following these simple recommendations, you can avoid a hangover and feel good after the celebration.

