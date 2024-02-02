How to clean suede shoes without damaging them: useful tips

Has your favorite suede shoe lost its original appearance due to dirt, wet snow or stains? Don't rush to throw them away! With simple tools and affordable products, you can easily restore its beauty. Nike writes about this.

Here are some tips on how to clean suede shoes:

Dry your shoes:

Suede doesn't like water, so first of all, let your shoes dry completely.

Blot it with paper towels or a soft cloth to absorb excess moisture.

Do not use a hair dryer because hot air can deform suede.

Prepare your tools:

You will need:

Suede cleaner



White vinegar or alcohol (hydrogen peroxide, cornstarch - for certain stains)



Suede cleaning brush (toothbrush, microfiber cloth or soft-bristled shoe brush)



Suede eraser or pencil eraser

Clean off any dirt:

Insert the shoe pad or stuff the shoe with paper to keep it from losing its shape.

Carefully remove dirt and dust from the surface with a suede brush or toothbrush.

Move the brush from side to side to lift the suede lint.

Remove any stains:

Use a suede eraser or an eraser to remove light stains.

Dampen a corner of a dry cloth with suede cleaner, white vinegar, or alcohol.

Do not wet the shoe, but only lightly dampen the suede.

Work the stain with quick movements from side to side, then let the suede dry.

Repeat the procedure if necessary.

Additional tips:

To remove greasy stains, sprinkle them with cornstarch, leave for 10-15 minutes, and then brush off.

To neutralize odors from inside the shoe, you can use baking soda.

After cleaning, treat the shoes with a water-repellent spray for suede.

Remember:

Do not rub suede too hard to avoid damaging it.

Do not use hard brushes or abrasives.

Do not wash suede shoes with water.

Thanks to careful care, your suede shoes will serve you for a long time and retain their impeccable appearance.

