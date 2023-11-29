How to peel boiled potatoes in seconds: a life hack with scissors

Many recipes require boiled potatoes. However, while boiling them is not a problem, peeling them can be a challenge. Potatoes often stick to your fingers, causing unpleasant sensations.

But it turns out that there is an easy way to peel potatoes in just a few minutes and still keep your hands clean, Тhe kitchn writes.

You just need to draw a line around each potato with sharp kitchen scissors. This task can also be done with a knife if you prefer.

Next, cook the potatoes. In this case, you can prepare an ice "bath" by pouring cold water into a bowl and adding ice cubes. Put the peeled potatoes in this "bath" and keep them there for 30-60 seconds. After that, use tongs to take out all the vegetables.

The only thing left to do is to peel them off with your hands or use a kitchen towel and you're ready to use them in your culinary masterpieces. This method not only makes peeling potatoes easier but also saves your hands from unpleasant sensations.

