Herring is a tasty and healthy fish that can be used to prepare a variety of dishes. However, peeling herring can be tricky, especially if you don't know how to do it right.

Deliciously Simple and Affordable writes about this.

Here is one of the easiest and most convenient ways to peel herring:

Ingredients:

herring

a sharp knife

Method of preparation:

Cut off the head and cut open the belly of the herring. Take out all the insides. Wash the herring under cold water. Use your index finger to remove the ribs and backbone. First pull from one side, then from the other, so that the backbone is completely removed. Cut off the tail. There may be a few bones left in the tail, which can be easily removed. Use a knife to remove the black film and fins. Now carefully use your fingers to tear the skin off the herring. It is at the end that it is most convenient to remove the skin.

Tips:

To make the cleaning process easier, you can freeze the herring beforehand.

If you want to keep the fish whole, you can remove only the backbone and leave the ribs in.

To make the herring more juicy, you can marinate it in salt, pepper, and lemon juice before cooking.

Here are some additional tips to help you clean herring quickly and easily:

Use a sharp knife. This will allow you to remove the backbone and ribs quickly and easily.

Don't be afraid to use force. Herring is a strong fish, so you don't need to be afraid that you will tear it.

If you can't reach a bone, just cut it off with a knife.

