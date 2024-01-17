Cleaning fish is an unpleasant task that can cause a lot of dirt. However, there is an easy way to make this process much easier and more enjoyable.

Scalding with boiling water

The first step is to scald the fish with boiling water. To do this, put the fish in a pot of boiling water and keep it there for a few seconds. This will help soften the scales and make them easier to remove.

Cold stream

After scalding with boiling water, place the fish under a cold stream of water. This contrasting shower will help to consolidate the effect of the previous step.

Cleaning with a sponge

Now that the scales are soft, they can be easily removed with a dishwashing sponge. Just run the sponge over the fish's body and the scales will come off easily.

