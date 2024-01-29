How to peel ginger without cutting off the excess: a super life hack

Ginger is a valuable product that has many beneficial properties. It is used in cooking, cosmetology, and medicine.

Daily video

To get the most out of ginger, you need to peel it properly. Shuba writes about this.

Many people believe that the best way to peel ginger is to use a knife. However, this method has one drawback: it can cause some of the pulp to remain on the skin.

To avoid this, you can use another method. To do this, you will need a spoon with thin edges.

Steps for peeling ginger with a spoon

Cut the ginger into convenient pieces. This will help you comfortably hold the root with one hand and scrape the peel with the other. Use a spoon to gently scrape the skin off the ginger. Do this slowly and carefully so as not to damage the flesh. If there are small bulges on the ginger, remove them with a sharp knife.

How to choose good ginger

To choose good ginger, pay attention to the following signs:

The peel should be light gray, without damage or spots.

The root should be dense and firm to the touch.

There should be no signs of mold on the ginger.

If you follow these tips, you will be able to peel ginger quickly and accurately without losing valuable pulp.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!