To save energy and money, it's important to clean your batteries regularly to ensure they heat your home evenly. Cleaning can be done with a reliable four-step process.

If you want to see a difference in your utility bills and minimize your energy consumption, you must avoid heat loss. It is important to clean the radiator from all sides for better efficiency of the device, Sante Plus writes.

Radiators tend to accumulate dust. This happens both when they are working and when they are turned off. This hinders its efficiency and good heat diffusion. Therefore, this heat loss increases energy consumption and affects your electricity or gas bills, which can be reduced in the winter. This is why it is so important to clean your radiator. This step also helps to prevent the risk of allergies as well as unpleasant odors associated with dust accumulation.

Before cleaning your home heating device, you need to follow these steps:

Step 1. First of all, it is important to turn off the power of the radiator if it is electric. Before cleaning, make sure that the heating system has cooled down by touching it. These precautions are necessary to avoid accidents in the home.

Step 2: Using a vacuum cleaner attachment, clean off dust, collecting all that has accumulated even on the back of the radiator. Focus on the fins to increase cleaning efficiency.

Step 3: This step involves removing any remaining debris with a special radiator brush or dust broom. Be sure to place a newspaper or towel under the radiator to avoid staining the floor with falling dust.

Step 4. If you don't have this tool that will allow you to reach the most difficult corners, you can make it yourself. To do this, simply attach a rag to the cleaning wand or use a hair dryer to remove excess dust between the cracks of the device. Now you have a clean radiator that will help you have the best possible winter.

