How to peel a pineapple in just 1 minute: the fastest way

Pineapple is a delicious and healthy fruit that is rich in vitamins and minerals. But sometimes peeling a pineapple can be a tedious and time-consuming process. However, if you know a few simple life hacks, you can peel a pineapple in minutes.

The sliced pineapple should be left to rest at room temperature for 30 minutes. This simple life hack will make the fruit even sweeter. And the hard part of the fruit can be used to make fresh juice, OBOZREVATEL writes.

Which pineapple to choose

When choosing a pineapple, pay attention to the following signs:

The pineapple leaves should be green, firm and easy to pull off the fruit.

The peel of a ripe pineapple should be brownish-yellow in color, sometimes with a slight greenish tint. A completely brown pineapple is overripe.

If you press on the fruit, it should be elastic. Your finger should not fall inside the pineapple.

The fruit should be intact as even a small dent can cause the pineapple to rot from the inside.

Do not buy a green pineapple in the store. It will never ripen at home like a banana.

First method



This method of peeling a pineapple is the easiest and fastest.

Cut off the top and bottom of the pineapple. Place the pineapple in an upright position and use a sharp knife to cut off the peel, counting from the bottom up. The "eyes" of the fruit should also be removed. Cut the pineapple in half lengthwise, and then cut each half in half again. Cut off the hard part of the fruit. Cut each of the pieces in half again lengthwise and then into portions.

Second method



This method of peeling pineapple is a little more complicated, but it allows you to leave the skin of the fruit intact.

Cut the pineapple lengthwise along with the leaves. Cut each of the halves in half lengthwise. Using a knife, carefully cut off the peel, leaving it intact. Cut off the hard part of the fruit. Cut the flesh into portions and return it to the peel, which will serve as a plate for the pineapple and a nice table decoration.

