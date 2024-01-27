How to recognize the signs of mental illness in companion's behaviour: psychiatrist's advice

In an era of chronic stress, people are increasingly facing mental health problems. Sometimes it can be difficult to recognize the signs of mental illness, but when it comes to your family or even just acquaintances, the ability to see subtle changes in behavior can help you come to their rescue as soon as possible.

Psychiatrist Yevhen Skrypnyk spoke about this in an interview with Vikna. If you feel that you may have mental health problems, also seek help from a specialist. Remember that you are not alone and that help is available.

The most common mental illnesses

Some of the most common mental illnesses that can be seen in the behavior of others include:

Depression is a condition characterized by a depressed mood, decreased interest in the world around you, and a loss of ability to enjoy life. A person with depression may find it difficult to concentrate, make decisions, and perform normal activities.

Panic disorder is a condition characterized by sudden panic attacks accompanied by symptoms such as heart palpitations, shortness of breath, feeling of lack of air, nausea, and fear of death.

Generalized anxiety disorder is a condition characterized by a constant feeling of anxiety and worry. A person with generalized anxiety disorder may constantly worry about everything that could happen and have difficulty relaxing.

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder ( ADHD) is a condition characterized by difficulty concentrating, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. People with ADHD may have difficulty with school, work, and everyday life.

Borderline personality disorder is a condition characterized by unstable self-esteem, unstable interpersonal relationships, and impulsivity. People with borderline personality disorder may have difficulty controlling their emotions and behaviors.

How to recognize signs of mental illness in loved ones

Of course, it is much easier to notice changes in the behavior of those close to you because you have something to compare it to. Changes in behavior, atypical reactions to different situations and circumstances, different dynamics in communication - all of this gives you reason to wonder if everything is okay.

Here are some of the signs of mental illness that can be seen in the behavior of loved ones:

Changes in mood - the person may become more depressed, irritable, or agitated.

Changes in behavior - a person may become more withdrawn or, on the contrary, more sociable, may lose interest in favorite activities, or, on the contrary, start doing new things.

Changes in physical health - a person may complain of headaches, abdominal pain, insomnia, etc.

How to recognize signs of mental illness in strangers

Of course, you should not superficially make a diagnosis based on one criterion, because these symptoms can be manifestations of other problems, such as

Physical illnesses - some illnesses can cause symptoms similar to those of mental illness. For example, depression can be a symptom of hypothyroidism, and anxiety can be a symptom of vegetative-vascular dystonia.

Addiction - alcohol, drugs, and other substances can cause symptoms similar to those of mental illness. For example, depression can be a symptom of alcoholism, and hallucinations can be a symptom of drug addiction.

Stress - Severe stress can cause symptoms similar to those of mental illness. For example, anxiety can be a symptom of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

If you notice behavioral changes in someone you know or a coworker that could be a sign of mental illness, it's important to talk to them about it. Be attentive and sensitive, do not judge or criticize. Offer your help and support. If the person is ready, you can help them find a psychiatrist or other mental health professional.

Here are some tips for talking to someone about their mental health:

Choose the right time - don't start the conversation when the person is tired or upset.

Be open and sincere - tell the person that you have noticed changes in their behavior and that you care about how they are feeling.

Do not judge or criticize - remember that the person may not understand what is happening to them.

Offer your help - tell the person that you are ready to support them and help them get help from a specialist.

