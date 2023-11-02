How baking soda can help get rid of bedbugs and cockroaches at home

If your home is infested with insects, there is a radical ingredient that can neutralize them - baking soda. This universal remedy will help you get rid of mosquitoes, ants, cockroaches, and bedbugs.

Fighting pests in the house is not an easy task, but there are effective ways. Sante Plus writes about it.

How to get rid of insects with baking soda?

If this white powder is useful for everyday household tasks, it can act as an insecticide if used properly. This tip will help you get rid of all kinds of insects that can multiply in your home.

Making an insecticide is very simple. Start by mixing a cup of baking soda with the same amount of powdered sugar that you need to attract insects. This method is especially effective for catching cockroaches, which will swallow the white powder, which will poison them.

Baking soda also helps to control insects like mosquitoes. To use this method, which will help you do without insecticides, you must stock up on a teaspoon of bicarbonate, the same amount of olive oil, and five teaspoons of apple cider vinegar. Mix all these ingredients vigorously and pour the preparation into a spray bottle. All you have to do is spray the product in all places frequented by mosquitoes.

