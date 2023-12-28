How to survive stress during the New Year holidays - doctors' advice

The holiday season can bring about certain changes in mood and behavior. Travel delays, difficult family relationships, financial problems and political disagreements are just some of the factors that can cause stress during the holidays.

Research shows that stress during the holidays can have a serious negative impact on our physical and mental health. It can lead to increased blood pressure, heart rate and cortisol levels, as well as sleep problems, fatigue and depression.

But there's a way to use neuroscience to help us manage stress during the holidays. Neuroscience studies how our brains work and how that affects our behavior and emotions.

In an article on ScienceAlert, neuroscientist Sina Mathew from the University of Mary Gardin-Baylor explains how different areas of our brain are responsible for different aspects of stress. For example, the hypothalamus is responsible for releasing stress hormones like cortisol, while the anterior cingulate cortex helps us process frustration.

Matthew also offers specific strategies we can use to manage stress during the holidays. For example, deep breathing can help stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for relaxation, and exercise can help reduce stress and improve mood.

Here are some specific tips you can use to manage stress during the holidays:

Recognize your triggers. What triggers your stress during the holidays? Is it travel, family relationships, financial concerns, or something else?

Develop coping strategies. How can you deal with your triggers?

To overcome travel stress, try to plan ahead to avoid surprises. To overcome difficult family relationships, set boundaries and talk to your loved ones about how you feel. To overcome financial problems, develop a budget and discuss your financial goals with your family and try to find a way out together. To overcome political differences, avoid discussions about politics if you know they will lead to conflict. Don't be afraid to ask for help. If you feel you can't handle stress on your own, talk to a friend, family member or therapist.

The expert added that stress during the holidays is normal. But you can take steps to reduce its impact on your health. Using neurobiology, you can learn how to manage stress and enjoy the holidays without overstressing.

