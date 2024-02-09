How to revive an orchid after its buds have fallen: a simple life hack

Orchids are the true queens of indoor plants. Their delicate flowers enchant and fascinate, but this beauty requires careful care. One of the most important factors in the successful cultivation of orchids is proper fertilization.

By following these simple tips from the noviydoctor website, you can provide your orchid with everything it needs for lush and beautiful flowering. Remember, attentive care, proper feeding, as well as warmth and love are the keys to successful orchid cultivation.

So how do you feed an orchid so that it delights you with lush flowering?

1. The choice of fertilizer:

Use only special fertilizers for orchids.

Pay attention to the composition of the fertilizer: it should contain all the necessary trace elements.

Orchid fertilizers come in the form of powders or solutions. Choose the form that is most convenient for you.

2. When and how often to feed:

Orchids need fertilization only during the period of active growth, which usually occurs in spring and summer.

In winter, orchids are dormant, so they do not need to be fed.

Do not overfeed the orchid! Excess fertilizer can be harmful to the plant.

Follow the recommendations of the fertilizer manufacturer and do not exceed the recommended dose.

3. How to apply fertilizer correctly:

The best time to apply fertilizer is during watering.

Dissolve the fertilizer in water according to the instructions.

Water the orchid with the fertilizer solution as usual.

Do not allow the fertilizer to get on the leaves and flowers of the orchid.

4. Some tricks:

For better absorption of the fertilizer, you can add a little activated carbon to the substrate.

Different types of orchids may require different fertilizers. Pay attention to the characteristics of your orchid species.

